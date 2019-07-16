After India's semi-final exit, the BCCI is all set to invite fresh applications for the Indian cricket team's support staff, which includes the head coach. Hence, Ravi Shastri will have to reapply for his position once his contract expires after India's tour of West Indies gets over next month.

The coach and the support staff which consists of bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar were all given an extension of 45 days after the World Cup owing to the upcoming tour of the West Indies. All the incumbents will now have to reapply for the positions. However, the team will now have the services of a new trainer and physio after the departure of Shankar Basu and Patrick Farhart respectively following India's semifinal exit in the World Cup.

New management to be in place before home season

India's home season kicks off post the West Indies tour when they will take on South Africa. That series kicks off in September. Shastri was given the charge of the Indian team following the controversial end to Anil Kumble's role back in 2017 post the Champions Trophy defeat.

"The job openings will be put up on our website in a day or two. Besides the support staff, fresh applications will also be invited for the post of team manager," a BCCI official told PTI. Former Tamil Nadu captain Sunil Subramanian was appointed team manager in 2017 on one year-contract but he got an extension.

Shastri has also served as India's director of cricket from August 2014 to June 2016. However, India have not won a major ICC event under his guidance and the only historic series win came against Australia earlier this year.

Following the Lodha committee recommendations, the BCCI has done away with the direct appointment and follows a proper recruitment process which is very transparent.

There are other changes expected after India's exit from the World Cup. The BCCI is thinking about split captaincy and they might offer the job of leading the limited-overs outfit to Rohit Sharma while Virat Kohli continues to be captain of the Test side.

"This would be the right time for Rohit to take over the mantle of the captaincy in the 50-over format. There has been immense support to the present captain and the management and it is time to plan ahead for the next World Cup and for that the existing ideas and plans need a fresh look. We all know some areas need a relook. Rohit would be the right man for the job," the functionary told news agency IANS.

Also, there are reports that the BCCI is not very happy with the performance of batting coach Sanjay Bangar as under him, the side has not been able to fix their number four woes and the middle order muddle which eventually cost the side in the World Cup.