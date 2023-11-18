Emraan Hashmi has revealed that he will never go again on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan. Emraan made just one appearance on KWK with uncle, Mahesh Bhatt. And has now revealed that his unabashed statement during the rapid fire round where he called Aishwarya Rai "plastic", landed him in some major trouble.

The Tiger 3 antagonist has revealed that he ended up making many enemies in the industry. Emraan Hashmi revealed that if he goes on KWK again he would ending messing up things and it would be too much to handle. "If I go on Koffee with Karan again, I'll make a mess of things again. I'll probably be worse-off in the rapid fire round than I was before. I don't have anything against these people. I just wanted to win the hamper. And then you say weird things," he told Zoom.

Emraan's plastic comment

It was during the rapid fire round that Emraan Hashmi had gone into no holds barred mode and when Karan Johar asked him to name what comes to his mind when he says 'Plastic', Hashmi had blurted "Aishwarya Rai". However, the serial kisser has since then apologised several times for his statement.

When Emraan took a U-turn

"I didn't mean it. I'm a big fan of Aishwarya. It's the format of the show. I can't not say things and not win the hamper. I love her. I have always been a great admirer of her work. I knew people would make a big deal out of it... so what, people make a big deal out of nonsense all the time," he had once said in an interview.

Emraan Hashmi is currently basking in the accolades he has received for his role as the villain in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. Vivek Oberoi had also indirectly taken a jab at Aishwarya Rai on one of the talk shows and had called her 'plastic'.