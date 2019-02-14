The Indian selectors will convene to select the squad for the ODI and T20I series against Australia which begins later this month. Ahead of the World Cup, it is widely expected that they might rest the senior players and try out a few new faces in order to test the bench strength.

One of the bigger topics of discussion will be the inclusion of a left-arm seamer in the ranks. Khaleel Ahmed, who was handed a surprise call-up in Asia Cup last year, has not had an entirely smooth journey so far and hence, the selectors could look at Jaydev Unadkat once again.

Great Ranji season for Jaydev Unadkat

Unadkat has had a good Ranji Trophy season as the captain of Saurashtra and with his experience in limited overs cricket, he can be given a nod for the upcoming series. The left-armer has never got an extended run with the Indian team but has toiled away hard in the domestic circuit and the IPL. After a solid performance in the Ranji Trophy, he could get another recall.

Another position which could be debated is the role of the finisher. While Dinesh Karthik has been quite convincing in the role, the selectors could be tempted to give young Rishabh Pant a go-ahead as he could double up as a back-up opener if the need be. However, Karthik has done enough in the limited opportunities and could get an extended rope.

KL Rahul, who has finally found form in the A series against England Lions, is back in contention and can be slotted in as an opener if the selectors decide to rest Rohit Sharma. A good series here and the Karnataka-man could be on the flight to London for the World Cup as the reserve opener in the squad.

"When I and my colleagues leave this job, we will be very happy to see the Indian Team dominating in all three formats and at the same time have created a healthy bench strength that India need not worry for quality players or replacements for the next decade," chief selector MSK Prasad had said earlier this month and this could be an opportunity for him to test the mettle of some of these players.