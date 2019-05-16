With the focus shifting to the upcoming cricket World Cup, the Indian selectors are keeping a close eye on the injury to Kedar Jadhav. Although the BCCI and the selectors are willing to wait before making the final call, the window is narrowing. As per ICC rules, a team can name changes by May 23 and this is what is keeping the selectors rather jittery.

As per a report in Cricketnext, the selectors have identified Axar Patel and Ambati Rayudu as the two possible replacements if Jadhav is not declared fit before the deadline. While Rayudu comes in as a regular batsman, Axar can also chip in with the ball.

'Selectors are apprised of the Jadhav situation'

"The BCCI national selectors have been kept apprised of Jadhav's recovery process on a day-to-day basis. They are keeping a very close eye on his fitness in conjunction with physio Farhart. It's too early to say whether Jadhav will be fit enough to take part in the tournament but call on that will be taken next week, probably as late as the departure date of the Indian team which is May 22," a BCCI source informed CricketNext on Wednesday.

The selectors have already named as many as five options as standby to keep all the bases covered and this is where Ambati Rayudu and Axar Patel can come in handy. Also, there is this option of Rishabh Pant, but the selectors want the young keeper to focus on his long form game and then Indian senior team's West Indies tour which will follow immediately after the World Cup.

"The selectors had nominated five standbys to cover all bases. Since Jadhav is a specialist batsman, the selectors are looking at replacing him with either Ambati Rayudu or Axar Patel, who like Jadhav can chip in with a few overs as well," the source further added.

These statements come after Indian head coach Ravi Shastri said that he was not reading too much into the developments and will only be in a situation to make a call when the entire squad is assembled.

"It doesn't worry me at all. In fact, I am totally blanked out from that. When the flight takes off on the 22nd, we will see who are the 15 on that. Yeah? And just take it from there," Shastri said in an earlier interview.