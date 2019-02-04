The UK government has ordered the extradition of Vijay Mallya to India in connection to the loan default case. Mallya has been charged for fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore.

United Kingdom Home Office: The Home Secretary has formally signed the extradition order for Vijay Mallya. Mallya can formally begin his appeal process. pic.twitter.com/trA3uHbFvK — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2019

Mallya had fled to the United Kingdom in 2016 and India had been demanding for his extradition since then.