vijay mallya
Liquor Baron Vijay MallyaJack Taylor/Getty Images

The UK government has ordered the extradition of Vijay Mallya to India in connection to the loan default case. Mallya has been charged for fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore.

Mallya had fled to the United Kingdom in 2016 and India had been demanding for his extradition since then.