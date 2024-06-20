Global icon Priyanka Chopra is busy shooting for her upcoming projects in NYC. The actor is not only balancing her personal and professional lives, but not many know that she is an entrepreneur as well.

Priyanka Chopra opened a restaurant, Sona, in partnership with Maneesh Goyal in 2021. However, Priyanka Chopra ended her partnership with the restaurant in late 2023.

When Priyanka Chopra ended partnership with Sona

In 2023, a statement from Priyanka's representatives read, "Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career. Priyanka has always endeavoured to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that's via engaging content for film and TV or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India."

Maneesh said that collaborating with Priyanka was a dream come true for him

"We are grateful for her partnership and support. While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner, she remains part of the Sona family, and we look forward to our respective new chapters ahead," he said in a statement to People.

And now, it has been reported that Sona is shutting down a year after Priyanka ended the partnership and pulled out of the establishment. The update was shared via a post on Instagram.

The restaurant Sona, known for infusing a modern touch into Indian cuisine, will serve its final brunch service on June 30.

Sona: End of the golden run

The restaurant released a statement on June 19, announcing the end of its chapter. It read, "After more than three remarkable years, Sona will be closing. We have immense gratitude for everyone who walked through our doors. It's been our greatest honour to serve you".

It added, "SONA's final service will be brunch on Sunday, June 30".

The restaurant was inaugurated three years ago with an Indian puja ceremony that saw Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, in attendance. It was often frequented by celebrities, such as Mindy Kaling, Anupam Kher, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

Work Front

Priyanka Chopra has been in Australia for a few days, filming 'The Bluff' alongside Karl Urban. Directed by Frank E Flowers, the film will stream on Prime Video. Priyanka often updates her Instagram family about her whereabouts and ops pictures and videos from her shoot, she also shares candid pictures and videos of her daughter Malto Marie Chopra Jonas with her husband Nick Jonas.