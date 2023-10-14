The Jonas Brothers are one of the most loved boy bands in the whole wide world. However, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce has left shockwaves across the nation. They were one of the most loved couples in Hollywood.

But it seems, after Joe and Sophie's split, Sophie doesn't want to keep ties with the Jonas Brothers family.

Digital goodbye!

It has been reported that Sophie Turner has now unfollowed Nick Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra, amid her divorce from Joe Jonas. Not only that, even Priyanka no longer follows the Game of Thrones star on the social media platform.

Although Sophie no longer follows Priyanka Chopra on Instagram, she still follows Joe, Kevin and his wife Danielle Jonas.

After four years of marriage, Joe and Sophie filed for divorce, Recently, the estranged couple also reached an amicable resolution that allows both of their two daughters to split time between them

Earlier this week, it was reported that Priyanka had a tough time syncing about the divorce. "She and Sophie were very close. There was once a time when Sophie thought she and Joe would move to London and so would Nick and Priyanka. Priyanka loves Sophie and her nieces and doesn't want to do anything to jeopardize them being in her life."

About Sophie and Priyanka

In many interviews in the past, Sophie and Priyanka have spoken about their bond. In an Elle interview from 2020 Sophie said, "With Pri, especially, it's kind of crazy. You have to remind yourself that she's basically had a 20-year career in Bollywood already. She's like the biggest thing in India right now... When we went there for her and Nick's wedding, we were treated like royalty. They worship her over there," she said. Priyanka and Sophie were recently spotted together at the Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame star ceremony, and also during the Jonas Brothers concert in London earlier this year.

Sophie and Joe's divorce

The official statement from both Sophie and Joe read, "Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

"There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the statement concluded.