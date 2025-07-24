End of an era: Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan dies at 71 due to cardiac arrest WWE expresses grief

A sad and shocking news from the wrestling world has gripped fans as the legendary American wrestler Hulk Hogan, a.k.a. Terry Gene Bollea, died on Thursday, July 24, due to cardiac arrest at his Florida home.

According to TMZ, the wrestler was seen being stretchered off in an ambulance from his residence in Clearwater. Hulk Hogan was 71.

Several police cars and EMTs were parked outside Hogan's home, and the WWE icon was reportedly carried out on a stretcher into an ambulance.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) took to X to express the grief over Hogan's passing. "WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture's most recognisable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan's family, friends, and fans," it posted.

— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025

Hulk Hogan had undergone a major heart operation in June, US Weekly reported.

Born on August 11, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia, Hulk evolved into one of the most iconic figures in the history of professional wrestling. With his trademark handlebar moustache, bandana, and larger-than-life charisma, Hogan became a cultural phenomenon in the 1980s and helped catapult WWE (then WWF) into mainstream popularity.

? BREAKING: According to this man, Hulk Hogan went in for surgery and came out brain dead.



Now, just days later, TMZ confirms: Hulk Hogan is DEAD at 71.



pic.twitter.com/E3YX2JKvPT — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) July 24, 2025

All you need to know about Hulk Hogan

Hogan's early wrestling days began in the late 1970s, but his career took a monumental turn when he joined Vince McMahon's World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in 1983. Almost immediately, Hogan's popularity soared, aided by his heroic persona, patriotic promos, and immense physical presence. His slogan, "Train, say your prayers, eat your vitamins, and believe in yourself" resonated with fans, especially children.

In 1984, Hogan won his first WWF Championship by defeating The Iron Sheik at Madison Square Garden. This victory marked the beginning of "Hulkamania," a period where Hogan dominated the wrestling landscape. His matches became main events, and he played a key role in the inaugural WrestleMania in 1985, teaming with Mr. T in a hugely successful crossover with mainstream entertainment. Hogan would headline eight of the first nine WrestleMania events, an unmatched feat that solidified his superstar status.

During the late '80s and early '90s, Hogan had legendary rivalries with stars like Andre the Giant, Randy "Macho Man" Savage, Ultimate Warrior, and Sgt. Slaughter. His body slam of Andre at WrestleMania III in front of 93,000 fans is considered one of the most iconic moments in wrestling history. Throughout his initial WWF run, Hogan won multiple championships and remained the company's top attraction.

In 1994, Hogan made a surprising move to rival promotion WCW (World Championship Wrestling), where his career took another dramatic turn. After initially continuing as a heroic figure, Hogan shocked fans in 1996 by turning heel (villain) and forming the New World Order (nWo) alongside Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. This bold character change rejuvenated his career and helped WCW dominate WWE in television ratings during the famed Monday Night Wars.

Hogan returned to WWE (renamed from WWF in 2002) for several more stints, including memorable matches against The Rock, Shawn Michaels, Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, among others. Though age had caught up with him, Hogan remained a nostalgic draw and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Apart from wrestling, Hogan ventured into movies, television, and reality TV. He starred in films like Suburban Commando and Mr. Nanny and had a popular reality series, Hogan Knows Best.