Legendary Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha has died at a hospital in Cochin on February 22. The actor was aged 74.

Born as Maheshwari Amma in Kayamkulam, she got her stage name Lalitha after joining KPAC, a prominent drama troop in Kerala.

End of an era

KPAC Lalitha is widely considered one of the most versatile actors Mollywood has ever witnessed. Industry experts often compare her with Manorama in Tamil Nadu, as most of her roles used to touch the heart of the audiences.

From comedy to sentiments, KPAC Lalitha has handled characters of all genres in her career. In a career spanning over five decades, Lalitha has acted in more than 550 films.

She won two National Awards in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performances in the movies Amaram and Shantham. The actor also won four State Awards in her career.

Kerala pays tribute to legendary actor

KPAC Lalitha was married to late Malayalam director Bharathan. Their son Sidharth is also a prominent director and actor in Mollywood.

The death of KPAC Lalitha has literally shaken the Malayalam film industry. All the top celebrities including Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Suresh Gopi have expressed their condolences on the death of Lalitha.

Recalling her contribution as the Sangeeta Nataka Academy Chairman, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan noted that she was always a supporter of the progressive movement in the state.

"Lalitha has become part of the history of an era, penetrating the hearts of different generations with her acting skills," said Vijayan.