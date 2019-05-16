One Army jawan was killed and three terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter that broke out in Dalipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district Thursday (May 16) morning.

Based on a tip-off, troops of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police started a cordon and search operation in Dalipora village when the terrorists fired at them, leading to the encounter.

"The militants fired at the security forces which triggered the ongoing gunfight," the police said.

Two more soldiers and a civilian were injured who were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The two terrorists are holed up in a house, news agency ANI reported.

Curfew has been imposed in Pulwama following the encounter.

The identity of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained.

To prevent uploading of inflammatory pictures and posts, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the area.

Operation is underway.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)