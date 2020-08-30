A fierce gunbattle has broke between terrorists and security forces in Pantha Chowk in Srinagar. The encounter started after the terrorists opened fire at CRPF jawans in Srinagar outskirts and fled the scene.

The security forces chased and trapped the terrorists inside a house. J&K Police and CRPF Valley QAT are on the job. The area has been cordoned off and firing is currently going on.

The encounter comes shortly after 3 Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists and an Army soldier were killed on Saturday in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.