A gunfight started on Wednesday between the security forces and hiding militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area, police said.

The gunbattle started after security forces comprising special operations group of state police (SOG) and Rashtriya Rifles (RR) surrounded the Gund Brath area on the town outskirts following information about militant presence.

"As the security forces closed in, the hiding militants fired triggering the encounter," an officer said.

Authorities have suspended mobile Internet service in Sopore and also ordered the closure of the Sopore Degree College as a precautionary measure.