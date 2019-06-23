At least four militants were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Daramdora Keegam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday morning.

The security forces launched a search and cordon operation in the area, acting on a credible tip-off. The encounter was triggered after the militants opened fire at the security forces on Sunday.

"The operation was focused on the orchard area. As the security forces tightened the cordon around the hiding militants, they opened fire that triggered an encounter which is currently underway," a police official reportedly said.

The incident comes a day after a terrorist was gunned down in Baramulla district, in an encounter that broke out between the militants and the Rashtriya Rifles and special operations group of state police in Boniyar area of Uri sector.

Sajad Bhat, who is said to be the key conspirator of February 14 Pulwama terrorist attack in Anantnag, was killed by the security forces in an encounter earlier this week, in Marhama village of Anantnag district after a tip-off about the presence of the militants in the area.