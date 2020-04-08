Heavy firing exchanges started on Wednesday, April 8 between terrorists and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town.

Police officials said following information about the presence of terrorists in the Arampora area of Sopore town, security forces started a cordon and search operation in the area late Tuesday evening.

Heavy firing underway

"As the surrounding security forces closed on the hiding terrorists, they resorted to indiscriminate firing at the security forces triggering an encounter which is now going on", sources said.

All entry and exit points into the area have been sealed. Reports said two to three terrorists could be hiding in the area.