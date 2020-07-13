Two unidentified terrorists were killed when an encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday, the police said.

The encounter had begun in Srigufwara area of Anantnag, where few terrorists are believed to be trapped. According to the latest report, the encounter is underway. The encounter started after security forces got a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Srigufwara area of Anantnag.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire triggering the encounter. Two to three terrorists are believed to be holed up.

It is a joint operation by the police and the army. "Encounter has started at Srigufwara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job," police said in a statement.