Months ago, Farhan Akhtar announced Don 3. The highly anticipated Bollywood movie will see Ranveer Singh replacing SRK as the new Don, with Kiara Advani replacing Priyanka Chopra as the female lead. The announcement video for the protagonist has already been dropped by the makers. Rumours were rife that Emraan Hashmi was also part of the film. It is widely reported that Emraan will be playing an antagonist.

Is Emraan part of Don 3?

The actor has denied it. Emraan took to Instagram stories and wrote, "For the fans and journalists that are asking. I was never a part of Don 3. Was never offered the movie."

Meanwhile, Emraan is gearing up for the film Showtime. During his promotional interviews, he spoke about his career.

Emraan Hashmi who is known as the 'serial kisser' of Bollywood, recently opened up on his evolution in filming kissing scenes. Emraan stated that despite his efforts to tone down his image, several producers exploited his established image.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Emraan Hashmi was asked why he stopped doing 'kiss scenes' in movies. He said, "It's the voice of my wife and I listen to that. I haven't added any kissing scenes in my films. In fact, from the beginning, I wanted to tone it down in films, but an image of mine was created and a lot of producers took advantage of that."

He continued, "It became a staple thing to please the audience. When I see my films, I honestly feel that in some places those scenes weren't required, but it was an awakening for an audience also. It was a lead for cinema, but I received the flak."

Work front

Emraan will next be seen in the web series Showtime, co-starring Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, and Rajeev Khandelwal.