Emraan Hashmi has shared his reaction on Kangana Ranaut's claims of nepotism and drugs in Bollywood. The Showtime actor has said that the reason behind Kangana's statement could be driven from her own bad experiences but they aren't entirely true. He further said that when Kangana starred opposite him and Shiney Ahuja in Gangster, she made her debut with a female led film.

Emraan on Kangana's claims

Emraan further added that he likes Kangana a lot as a person and also as an artist. He added that she might have faced some bad experiences in the industry. "My experience with Kangana was such, that I had given a hit that time, but still in Gangster I took the villain's role where she was given center stage. It was almost like a female-centric film. So, I don't know when this perception about the industry started and people started saying that we all are drug addicts or the industry only works through nepotism. I think it is dumbfounding and not true," he told Dainik Bhaskar.

Emraan also shed light on how the industry was targeted after Covid and Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He said that there was a boycott Bollywood movement owing to the resentment people had towards the industry. Kangana, on the other hand, shared a long note which seemed to be an indirect dig at celebs dancing at Ambani's functions.

Kangana to never perform at weddings

Kangana wrote that she and Lata Mangeshkar were the only people who never performed at weddings. She added that it takes a lot of dignity and character to stay no to such events. The Manikarnika actress further said that despite facing major financial setbacks, she never went to perform at weddings. Kangana also said that the temptations were always there but she chose to overlook and earn the 'wealth of integrity'.