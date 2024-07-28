We all know about the unsettling incident that took place outside Salman Khan's residence recently when shots were fired by two unidentified bikers. The event caused significant concern for the actor's safety among his family and fans, though no one was injured. According to the chargesheet filed by the Mumbai police's crime branch, the two motorbike-borne individuals, Gupta and Pal, had fired multiple shots outside Galaxy Apartment in Bandra on the morning of April 14. The shooting was carried out on the orders of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol.

It is to be noted that blackbucks are considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. In a nine-minute video delivered to the shooters, Anmol said that they were going to provide the best works of their lives. According to the 1,735-page chargesheet filed by the Mumbai police, Anmol encouraged Gupta and Pal by saying they would perform a significant religious duty. Currently believed to be in Canada, police have issued a lookout notice for the gangster. He also advised them not to be afraid while carrying out the task, emphasizing that doing this work meant bringing a change in society.

He further told Gupta and Pal that the Bishnoi gang has a distinctive style: whenever they undertake a task, they empty the gun's magazine. He instructed them to do the same when they reached outside Salman Khan's house, according to an audio note. He also instructed the shooters not to wear helmets and to smoke cigarettes to appear fearless.

The incident has drawn widespread media attention and has become a focal point of discussions regarding celebrity security in India. The chargesheet highlights that Anmol Bishnoi was in constant touch with Gupta and Pal before the shooting. This continuous communication played a crucial role in planning and executing the attack. The shooters, along with three others—Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohammad Rafiq Choudhary, and Harpal Singh—have been arrested and are currently in judicial custody.

Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol, and another associate, Rawtaran Bishnoi, are the wanted accused in the chargesheet. The authorities believe that the trio orchestrated the attack from abroad, using digital communication to relay instructions. Anmol Bishnoi's influence over the shooters is evident from the meticulous planning and the psychological tactics he employed to ensure their compliance.

The chargesheet also sheds light on the broader implications of the Bishnoi gang's activities. The gang's operations are not limited to this incident alone; they are involved in various criminal activities across multiple states. This has prompted law enforcement agencies to intensify their efforts to dismantle the gang's network and bring its members to justice.

The recent incident has also raised questions about the adequacy of security measures for high-profile individuals in India. Salman Khan, one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, has always been in the public eye. This attack has underscored the need for robust security protocols to protect celebrities from such threats. Fans and well-wishers have expressed their relief that the actor was unharmed and have called for increased vigilance to prevent similar incidents in the future.

On the professional front, Salman Khan continues to focus on his film career. The Tiger actor is preparing for his next film titled The Bull, directed by Vishnu Vardhan and produced by Karan Johar. His next project is "Sikander," directed by AR Murugadoss, with Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Despite the recent turmoil, Salman remains committed to his work and continues to engage with his fans through his projects.