Ever since their grand yet private wedding on April 20, 2007, the relationship between Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan has garnered significant media attention. As one of Bollywood's most iconic couples, their every move has been closely watched and often scrutinized. Despite facing numerous rumours and speculations about their relationship, Aishwarya and Abhishek have consistently presented a united front, rubbishing such rumours with grace and emphasizing their strong bond. They celebrate anniversaries and milestones with close family and friends, often sharing glimpses of their happy moments on social media, portraying a picture of familial bliss.

However, in recent years, reports have surfaced suggesting that Aishwarya is living separately with her daughter, Aaradhya, following a spat with Abhishek and his family. These rumours gained traction when Aishwarya arrived separately for the high-profile Ambani wedding, sans the Bachchans. This separation led to increased speculation about the state of their marriage, with frequent headlines on social media platforms discussing a potential divorce.

Adding to the intrigue, Abhishek was recently seen driving a new black car, with the number 5050—Aishwarya's favourite number. The fact that Abhishek purchased a vehicle featuring this number has left many wondering whether it signifies a gesture of reconciliation or merely an attempt to quell the rumours. The purchase of this car has been interpreted in various ways, but it underscores the public's fascination with their relationship dynamics.

Aishwarya and Abhishek welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011. Aishwarya took a brief hiatus from her acting career to focus on motherhood, demonstrating their shared commitment to family. They are known to be hands-on parents, often seen attending school events and enjoying family outings. Their commitment to their daughter's upbringing is evident, with both parents playing active roles in her life.

The couple also makes stunning appearances at international events, such as the Cannes Film Festival, where Aishwarya is a regular attendee. This year, however, Aishwarya attended the event with Aaradhya, further fueling speculations about her relationship with Abhishek. The absence of Abhishek from such a prominent event led to renewed rumours of discord within the family.

In addition to the rumours about their marriage, there have been occasional reports of tensions or disagreements between Aishwarya and her mother-in-law, Jaya Bachchan. While the Bachchan family often presents a united front, these speculations suggest underlying issues. Despite these rumours, Aishwarya and Jaya are frequently seen together at family events, maintaining a cordial relationship in public. Both have spoken positively about each other in interviews, with Jaya often praising Aishwarya for her grace and beauty, and Aishwarya expressing respect and admiration for Jaya.

Despite facing persistent rumours and speculation, they have managed to maintain a strong and united front so far.