Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce marketplace, is embarking on a heartwarming initiative to celebrate the joys of motherhood and offer support to new mothers by assisting them in making the right choices for their newborns. The company is spreading joy by distributing more than 20,000 baby care hampers to new mothers across the country as part of its campaign, 'Empowering Mothers, Nurturing Futures.'

This campaign, conducted in collaboration with over 50 hospitals in eight cities, aims to provide mothers with guidance on their motherhood journey by offering a diverse range of essential products.

The increasing health consciousness and a growing focus on hygiene and nutrition among young parents in India have resulted in a surge in demand for baby care products in the country. According to a recent EMR report, the Indian market for baby care products is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.02% from 2022 to 2027.

Flipkart acknowledges the changing needs of modern Indian parents and recognizes the importance of offering high-quality baby care products that prioritize health, hygiene, and nutrition. The Baby Care category on Flipkart encompasses a wide array of products from trusted brands, making it the preferred destination for parents seeking the best for their children. With a comprehensive portfolio of over 1,000 brands and more than 5,000 sellers, offering a selection of over 10 lakh+ products, Flipkart stands as a comprehensive solution for all baby-related needs.

In addition to launching its BabyCare campaign, Flipkart aims to bring happiness to new parents by gifting them carefully curated hampers designed to meet their immediate needs. These hampers feature popular partner brands such as MamyPoko, Himalaya, Cetaphil, Dabur, and Bumtum. Flipkart has joined forces with more than 50 hospitals in prominent cities like Patna, Ranchi, Kanpur, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Bangalore, Dehradun, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune to distribute these bundles of joy in maternity wards.

Flipkart's mission is to provide enhanced access to affordable, high-quality products that prioritize safety, building a responsible community of parents who are committed to choosing nothing but the best for their children.