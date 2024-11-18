There has been an increase in the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in India's urban areas among persons of age 15 years and above from 49.3 per cent during the July–September 2023 period to 50.4 per cent in the July–September 2024 period, indicating an increasing in employment, data released by the Ministry of Statistics on Monday showed.

The gender-wise figures show that LFPR for males of age 15 years and above in urban areas increased from 73.8 per cent during July–September 2023 to 75.0 per cent during July–September 2024, reflecting an overall increasing trend in male LFPR.

Similarly, LFPR among females of age 15 years and above for urban areas increased from 24.0 per cent during July–September 2023 to 25.5 per cent during July–September 2024, reflecting the increase in employment, according to the Statistics Ministry's statement.

The Worker Population Ratio (WPR), which is defined as the percentage of employed persons in the population, in urban areas among persons of age 15 years and above has also increased from 46.0 per cent during July–September 2023, to 47.2 per cent in July–September 2024, which is a further indication of the increase in employment.

WPR for males of age 15 years and above for urban areas increased from 69.4 per cent in July–September 2023 to 70.7 per cent during July–September 2024, reflecting an overall increasing trend in male WPR, a Labour Ministry statement said.

The Unemployment Rate (UR) in urban areas among persons of age 15 years and above decreased from 6.6 per cent during July–September 2023, to 6.4 per cent during July–September 2024.

Unemployment rate (UR) is defined as the percentage of persons unemployed among the persons in the labour force. Gender-wise the UR among males of age 15 years and above decreased from 6.0 per cent during July–September 2023, to 5.7 per cent in July–September 2024.

UR among females of age 15 years and above decreased from 8.6 per cent in July–September 2023 to 8.4 per cent in July–September 2024, the statement said.

(With inputs from IANS)