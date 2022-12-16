James Cameron's Avatar 2, is slated to release in theatres tomorrow (December 16). An Exclusive Preview of Avatar: The Way of Water was held recently in Mumbai, amidst much anticipation and excitement worldwide. The event was attended by the most prominent names of B-town Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, directors Anand L Rai, R Balki, Nitesh And Ashwini Tiwari, Anubhav Sinha and many more.

Celebrities and directors review James Cameron's Avatar 2

Apart from celebrities, the top Directors of Bollywood came forward to express their views about the film.

Speaking about the film director Nitesh Tiwari said, "I walked in with a lot of expectations and my expectations were met. It was more than what I was expecting. It's a visual treat, something that I never expected. It takes you to a world and you get immersed in that world, literally and I have come out mind blown."

Director and writer Ashwini Iyer Tiwari said, "It was a visual treat, James Cameron is outstanding. It felt as if you are going through a whole underwater journey. The whole idea of Man Vs Nature and what it can do to you and also there are some lines that are so beautiful, the relationship between the family, the father and the child, the mother and the child and Sea Vs Forest. There are so many things to be learnt from this film and amazing VFX, so yes, there's a lot to learn from this film."

Director Anand L Rai added, "When I was coming to watch this film, we talked about James Cameron. It took me to a new world and experience. It's not a film, it's an experience where I really enjoyed the storytelling, so much to learn and thank you, James Cameron, for making this brilliant experience."

Director Kabir Khan said, " It's a spectacular film, it's more than just the visuals, the spectacles, it also how beautifully they have weaved the story. I think visuals can only take you that much and no further and it's the story that carries you into the world that they have created, it is absolutely fabulous, I am spellbound."

Director Om Raut expressed, " I think its a phenomenal experience, watching this film, especially in IMAX in 3D. 10 years ago he came up with the first film and 3D was redefined and this is the next best 3D film we've seen, it is just phenomenal, technically it is far superior to anything we have ever seen before at the same time emotionally, I think this film reaches a pinnacle, its the finest and I will not hesitate to say its the best film I have ever seen in my life. I hope you watch it in theatres and enjoy it, it's the best that we could ever make."

Netizens troll Om Raut for calling Avtaar 2 a "Phenomenal experience in 3D"

While the directors have already become fans of the Avatar franchise. It was Adipurush's director Om Raut who has been brutally trolled for hailing James Cameron's Avatar 2.

A user said, "Om Raut literally thinking avatar as Adipurush."

Another mentioned, "The reason why Om started to reshoot Adipursh."

The third user, "Seeing Om specifically put emphasis on the word "3D" gave me laugh . Looks like he learnt what a movie specifically made to watch in "3D" actually means..."

Fourth mentioned, "seeing Om Raut saying its visuals are mind-blowing makes me cry

The fifth one said, "One of the netizens stated, "If Om watch this masterpiece..then he's going delay Adipurush for straight next 3 years until 2026."

Why did the Adipurush trailer face severe backlash?

For the unversed, the Adipurush teaser received backlash for being cartoonish while others said that the shoddy VFX killed the essence of a highly budgeted film.

Earlier, Adipurush was slated for theatrical release on January 11, 2023 release. However, after receiving backlash on social media the makers postponed the release of the film. Adipurush will now be released on June 16, 2023, after the rework on special effects.

Avatar: The Way of Water will hit cinemas on December 16, 2023.