It was a sombre scene at late Zarine Khan's prayer meet as family members and people from the industry turned up to pay their last respects. Zarine, 81, passed away on November 7. One of the most loved celebrities, Zarine was the wife of Sanjay Khan and mother of Zayed, Farah and Sussanne Khan. She passed away battling age-related ailments.

From Jitendra, Salim Khan, Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan to Saba Azad and Fardeen Khan; several celebs attended the prayer meet. Even though Zarine was Parsi by origin, she converted to Islam to marry Sanjay Khan. However, Zayed Khan performed all her last rites rituals following Hindu practices. Priests of different religion were also seen praying for her during the prayer meet.

Hrithik pays tribute

Hrithik Roshan looked emotional as he gave a speech remembering her. Hrithik thanked Zarine her for loving him as her son-in-law. "It has been my privilege to love and to be loved by you," he said. Hridaan Roshan also paid tribute to his grandmother and said, "She carried this calmness, this kindness, that made everyone around care for."

Sussanne breaks down

As one-by-one everyone came forward to speak in honour of Zarine Khan, Sussanne was seen breaking down. She seemed inconsolable as people around her tried to calm her down. A visibly emotional Sanjay Khan also expressed his admiration for his late wife.

In his speech, he said, "I met her when I was 18 and she was 14. When I looked into her luminous, beautiful eyes, I felt as if I was looking at the world. I asked her, 'Will you marry me?' She looked at me with a smile and said, 'If I feel the same about you that I feel now, I'll say yes after one year.' So I said, 'With or without her beauty, she is also an intelligent person. She will make me a very good wife'."