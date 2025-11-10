It's a gloomy time for Bollywood. Last week, we saw the passing of two legendary stars, one being veteran actor-singer Sulakshana Pandit and Sanjay Khan's wife, Zarine Khan. Their prayer meetings were held separately in Mumbai.

Sussanne and Zayed Khan's mother, Zarine Khan, breathed her last at the age of 81. She reportedly died of cardiac arrest at her Mumbai residence in the early hours of November 7. The family held a prayer meet on Monday, November 10, in Mumbai to pay their final tributes.

Jeetendra slips and falls on ground at Zarine Khan's prayer meet

Bollywood veteran superstar Jeetendra, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Rakesh Roshan, among others, marked their presence at the prayer meet of veteran actor Sanjay Khan's wife, Zarine Khan. Amid several videos from the event, one clip showing Jeetendra unexpectedly stumbling before entering the venue left fans shocked.

In the viral video, Jeetendra can be seen gently stepping out of his car and smiling at the paparazzi present at the venue. While walking towards the entrance, he lost his balance, tripped over a step, and fell flat on the ground. Onlookers and security personnel immediately rushed to his aid.

The actor escaped without injuries and was soon seen standing up on his own, laughing off the incident. Jeetendra even interacted briefly with the photographers who had captured the moment. However, netizens expressed anger over the paparazzi for sharing the video of Jeetendra's fall, slamming the media for not respecting his privacy.

For the unversed, Zarine Khan was the wife of actor Sanjay Khan and mother of Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, Simone Arora, and Zayed Khan. She was also the former mother-in-law of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who had married her daughter Sussanne in the early 2000s.