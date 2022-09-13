The 74th annual Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson at the Microsoft Theater saw several repeat winners, along with quite a few surprising upsets.
During the ceremony, 'Ted Lasso' won best comedy series for the second year in a row, 'The White Lotus' took top limited series and 'Succession' grabbed the highest honor of the night with outstanding drama series, reports 'Variety'.
Earlier in the show, Netflix's 'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to ever win lead actor in a drama series, and the fourth Asian person ever to win an acting Emmy, while 'Euphoria' star Zendaya became the first Black woman to win lead actress in a drama series, and the youngest two-time winner of any Emmy in history.
Michael Keaton for lead actor in a limited series for 'Dopesick' and Murray Bartlett for the supporting honor in that category for 'The White Lotus' won at the Emmy's Award ceremony on Tuesday.
Matthew Macfadyen was honored for his supporting role in 'Succession', for which he was previously nominated in 2020 but did not land the win.
'Hacks' star Jean Smart won outstanding actress in a comedy series for the HBO Max show, and 'Ted Lasso' star Jason Sudeikis once again took top honor for actor in a comedy series.
Amanda Seyfried garnered lead actress in a limited series for her portrayal of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in 'The Dropout', and fan-favourite 'The White Lotus' actress Jennifer Coolidge won for supporting actress in a limited series.
Then Julia Garner took the award in the corresponding actress role for the final season of 'Ozark', on which she played Ruth Langmore, marking her third Emmy win for the part.
'Abbott Elementary' star Sheryl Lee Ralph made history as the second Black winner in the history of the supporting actress in a comedy series category, the first since Jackee Harry for '227' in 1987. On the actor side, 'Ted Lasso's' Brett Goldstein won for the second year in a row, the award's first back-to-back winner since Jeremy Piven for 'Entourage' in 2007.
Strides in diversity were made in non-acting categories when 'Squid Game' maker Hwang Dong-hyuk became the first Asian director to win the drama series category, and the first-ever director to win for a non-English language series, and 'Abbott Elementary' creator and star Quinta Brunson won for comedy series writing
Additionally, the Emmys bestowed the 2022 Governors Award on Geena Davis.
Here's the full list:
Outstanding drama series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession – WINNER
Yellowjackets
Outstanding comedy series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso – WINNER
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding limited series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus – WINNER
Lead actor in a drama series
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) – WINNER
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Writing for a drama series
Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul, "Plan And Execution")
Chris Mundy (Ozark, "A Hard Way To Go")
Dan Erickson (Severance, "The We We Are")
Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game, "One Lucky Day")
Jesse Armstrong (Succession, "All The Bells Say") – WINNER
Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets, "F Sharp")
Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets, "Pilot")
Directing for a comedy series
Hiro Murai (Atlanta, "New Jazz")
Bill Hader (Barry, "710N")
Lucia Aniello (Hacks, "There Will Be Blood")
Mary Lou Belli (The Ms Pat Show, "Babby Daddy Groundhog Day)
Cherien Dabis (Only Murders In The Building, "The Boy From 6B")
Jamie Babbit (Only Murders In The Building, "True Crime")
MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso, "No Weddings And A Funeral") – WINNER
Lead actress in a comedy series
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks) – WINNER
Lead actress in a drama series
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria) – WINNER
Directing for a drama series
Jason Bateman (Ozark, "A Hard Way To Go")
Ben Stiller (Severance, "The We We Are")
Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game, "Red Light, Green Light") – WINNER
Mark Mylod (Succession, "All The Bells Say")
Cathy Yan (Succession, "The Disruption")
Lorene Scafaria (Succession, "Too Much Birthday")
Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets, "Pilot")
Writing for a comedy series
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, "Pilot") – WINNER
Duffy Boudreau (Barry, "710N")
Alec Berg and Bill Hader (Barry, "starting now")
Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky (Hacks, "The One, The Only")
Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Only Murders In The Building, "True Crime")
Jane Becker (Ted Lasso, "No Weddings And A Funeral")
Sarah Naftalis (What We Do In The Shadows, "The Casino")
Stefani Robinson (What We Do In The Shadows, "The Wellness Center")
Lead actor in a comedy series
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – WINNER
Writing for a variety special
Ali Wong (Don Wong)
Norm Macdonald (Nothing Special)
Nicole Byer (BBW – Big Beautiful Weirdo)
Jerrod Carmichael (Rothaniel) – WINNER
Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang and Scott Sherman (The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe - Hungary For Democracy)
Writing for a limited series or TV movie
Danny Strong (Dopesick, "The People vs Purdue Pharma")
Elizabeth Meriwether (The Dropout, "I'm In A Hurry")
Sarah Burgess (Impeachment: American Crime Story, "Man Handled")
Molly Smith Metzler (Maid, "Snaps")
Patrick Somerville (Station Eleven, "Unbroken Circle")
Mike White (The White Lotus) – WINNER
Directing for a limited series or TV movie
Danny Strong (Dopesick "The People vs Purdue Pharma")
Michael Showalter (The Dropout "Green Juice")
Francesca Gregorini (The Dropout "Iron Sisters")
John Wells (Maid, "Sky Blue")
Hiro Murai (Station Eleven, "Wheel Of Fire")
Mike White (The White Lotus) – WINNER
Competition program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – WINNER
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) – WINNER
Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – WINNER
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Variety talk series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Variety sketch series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live – WINNER
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – WINNER
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) – WINNER
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Supporting actress in a drama series
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Julia Garner (Ozark) – WINNER
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Supporting actor in a drama series
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) – WINNER
John Turturro (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) – WINNER
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – WINNER
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Beatles: Get Back – WINNER
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
100 Foot Wave
We Need To Talk About Cosby
Outstanding documentary or nonfiction special
Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents)
George Carlin's American Dream – WINNER
Lucy And Desi
The Tinder Swindler
We Feed People
Writing for a variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
Saturday Night Live
A Black Lady Sketch Show
The Daily Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Variety special (live)
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes
The Oscars
Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent – WINNER
Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back!
Variety special (pre-recorded)
Adele: One Night Only – WINNER
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga