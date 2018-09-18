The 70th Annual Emmy Awards show concluded last night with several TV series actors bagging the much-deserved TV awards.

Many A-list television stars walked on the red carpet wearing fancy gowns and shiny jewellery. From the cast of Game of Thrones to The Crown, several stars attended the annual awards function. Scarlett Johansson, currently the highest paid movie star, attended the gala night to support her boyfriend Colin Jost, who co-hosted the Emmys with Michael Che. Check out the winners of the Emmy 2018 here.

The red carpet show at the event has always grabbed eyeballs for celebrity fashion statement. This year, many stars impressed with their best attires, however, a few stars did not manage to bring their fashion A-game to the award show.

Here are the top 10 best dressed celebs:

1) Jessica Biel

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Biel wore a beautiful strapless Ralph & Russo off-white gown and accessorized it with platinum jewellery by Harry Winston. She walked hand in hand with Justin Timberlake.

2) Scarlett Johansson

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Image

The Avengers movie star wore a shimmery white dress that had a deep V neck and a thigh-high split.

3) Heidi Klum

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"America's Got Talent" judge wore a peach gown designed by Zac Posen that enchanced her hourglass look. Heidi accessorized with a choker necklace from Lorraine Schwartz.

4) Kristen Bell

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The Good Place actress looked like a bride-to-be in her simple yet elegant white dress.

5) Keri Russell

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Keri killed it in a black dress by Zuhair Murad Couture. The dress looked like it was inspired by Black Swan and had black feathers around her waist.

6) Rachel Brosnahan

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Rachel not only won an Emmy for her performance in "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", but also won our hearts in a vibrant red dress by Oscar de la Renta, with a Tiffany & Co. earrings to compliment her look.

7) Samira Wiley

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Samira wore a sparkly silver dress by Jenny Packham. She accessorized her sparkly dress with equally shiny dangling earrings and clutch.

8) Sarah Paulson

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Oscar de Renta did it again! Paulson looked divine in a black strapless dress. She accessorized her look with a little bling by wearing Diamond earrings and a huge Tiffany ring.

9) Claire Foy

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Claire Foy looked like a Queen in a simple cream coloured dress by Calvin Klein. The dress has a big bow at the back. Well, she sure did bring her Queen like elegance on and off screen.

10) Sandra Oh

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sandra Oh pulled off a red short sleeved, deep V neck dress by Ralph & Russo like none could! Garnet-colored stones were also used to add texture to the dress.