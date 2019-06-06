Emma Watson took in some sun at the beach in a practical two-piece swimsuit. The star turned up the heat as she lounged in the white swimsuit.

The star appeared to be enjoying her getaway solo. Emma has recently been linked to Alicia Keys' brother Cole Cook. Emma looked gorgeous as she lounged on a chair. The 29- year old The Beauty and the Beast actress, looked effortlessly stylish in her sporty two-piece as she enjoyed a light lunch in a cabana. Emma Watson appeared to pair her crop-top style bikini and briefs with a pair of thin-framed sunglasses and wore her brunette locks thrown up in a messy bun.

Emma relaxed with a book as she appeared to top up her tan, before throwing on a blue sweatshirt and leggings as the night grew closer. Emma appeared makeup free on her outing. The actress shot to fame with her role in the "Harry Potter" franchise. But she has expanded on her acting skills by starring in a diverse set of films like the "Bling Ring" and the Disney blockbuster "Beauty and the Beast."

The star fiercely tries to protect her privacy, especially when it comes to her dating life. She is rumoured to be dating Cole Cook at present, The pair was spotted dining at NYC hot spot The Spotted Pig. They were reportedly seen strolling, laughing and even playfully holding each other's arms. Emma will next appear in Gret Gerwig's adaptation of the classic, "Little Women", Emma will star alongside Meryl Streep. You can check out the pics here.