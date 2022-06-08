The 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu is not having a great season as she was again forced to retire from her first-round match at the Rothesay Open with an injury on Tuesday. This is not the first time Raducanu had to bow out of the game, as the top-seeded Tennis player bowed out of matches in Guadalajara in February and Rome in May with injuries. Raducanu sought a medical timeout in the early stages of her first-round clash with Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic after suffering an injury.

The 19-year-old Briton received treatment on her left side and took painkillers to carry on with her game, but had to pull out after just 33 minutes while trailing 4-3 in the first set. Since she rose to fame after her stunning US Open triumph in September last year, Raducanu has been struggling with a series of injuries and forced out of the match for the third time in a season. In the latest development, Raducanu has confessed that she is not sure if she will be able to make it to the Wimbledon as her condition is not good and she will get herself check. While interacting with reporters after the match, Raducanu said, "I think I pulled something. I am not sure what exactly happened. I just came off the court. It's on the side of my body. It feels I don't know, maybe around my rib or something."

Emma Raducanu is unsure whether she will be fit enough to take part in this year's Wimbledon. ?⏳ pic.twitter.com/cjETUDaCRz — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 8, 2022

She confessed that she is highly disappointed with her situation and that nothing is working in her favour. "It's just a shame, and I am extremely disappointed and sad for everyone who supported me throughout. It is really bad luck," she said. However, she further added saying that she is doing everything possible to regain her fitness and showed confidence in herself.

"I am doing a lot of good work. I just need to trust that it will come out well, right now everything is happening for a reason and I am exactly where I need to be," she concluded. Raducanu made her WTA debut at Nottingham 12 months ago and has not been able to win more than two matches at a tournament since her outstanding performance at the US Open 2021.