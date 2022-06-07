World No.3 Alexander Zverev delivered an outstanding performance in the recently concluded French Open 2022 before suffering a shocking ankle-twist in the semi-final of Roland Garros against Rafale Nadal. At the end of a close-fought two-set battle with eventual champion Nadal in Paris, the German went over on his ankle.

Nadal and spectators were left shocked as they saw Zverev yell in pain and he was quickly taken by the medical team before he returned on crutches to wave goodbye to the fans. After the conclusion of the clay season, the grass-court season is set to kick start, with Wimbledon being the next big Grand Slam tournament for all the top-seeded players.

Zverev was set to be the top-seeded player at Wimbledon as he will get promoted to a career-high world No. 2 next Monday, behind Daniil Medvedev, who will return to the top spot. However, recent development has suggested that the top-seeded player will miss out on Wimbledon due to a recent grave injury. The Tokyo Olympic champion revealed he tore 'several' lateral ligaments in his right foot,' with a recovery in time for Wimbledon in three weeks doubtful.

A report published in L'Equipe claims that Zverev will be out of action for six to eight weeks, meaning he will miss Wimbledon. Taking to Instagram, Zverev shared his picture with crutches and wrote an emotional caption thanking his fans for continuing to support him and sending loads of wishes.

"I am now on my way back home. Based on the first medical checks, it looks like I have torn several lateral ligaments in my right foot. I will be flying to Germany on Monday to make further examinations and to determine the best and quickest way for me to recover," he posted.

Nadal's victory at Roland Garros and Djokovic's defeat in the quarter-final means the Serbian will drop down to World No.3, with Russian Daniil Medvedev taking the No.1 spot. While German Alexander Zverev will move up to World No.2. However, with Zverev most likely missing Wimbledon, Djokovic could still be the No.1 seed for the grand slam in a few weeks.