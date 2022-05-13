UAE's flagship airline Emirates is showing keen interest in cutting-edge digital technologies, such as cryptocurrency, meta verse, and blockchain. In order to boost engagement with customers in a more faster and flexible manner, Emirates COO Adel Ahmed Al-Redha announced that it intends to accept Bitcoin as a payment service. Not just that, the airlines will also introduce NFTs on the website for trading purposes.

In order to effectively execute this new interest, Dubai-based Emirates will hire new staff for metaverse and NFTs.

"With the metaverse, you will be able to transform your whole processes — whether it is in operation, training, sales on the website, or complete experience — into a metaverse type application, but more importantly making it interactive," Al-Redha was quoted as saying by Arab News.

Emirates hasn't specified a date when it is expected to launch Bitcoin as a payment service yet.

Meanwhile, The global cryptocurrency market entered its worst phase ever earlier this week, with Bitcoin dropping below $30,000 per coin and leaving millions of investors in a panic mode. The overall global cryptocurrency market dropped 13 per cent, and was hovering around $1.37 trillion market cap, which is its lowest this year. Bitcoin was more than 55 per cent down since its all-time high of $69,000 in November last year.