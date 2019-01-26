Ah newlyweds. Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard were twinning it while they stepped out in New York City and we have to say they looked adorable. And Emily sure packed on the PDA while she grabbed her husband and planted a wet one on him.

Reportedly Emily and Sebastian have been married since at least February 23rd of last year. Apparently, the beauty took to Instagram at the time to announce that she and her new husband wed in a courthouse.

The news came as a surprise to fans of the star, as she was in a long-term relationship with Jeff Magid from 2014-2017. It is known that Emily began her career at 14, when she signed with Ford as a model.

Since her early modelling beginnings, the beauty has branded herself also as an 'actress, feminist, designer.'

Emily is gorgeous and she knows it. Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to Instagram, taking to the social media platform to post risqué snaps and flaunting her enviable figure as well as her assets. Emily is not shy when it comes to showing off her body, but it is that very trait that has made some haters dub her as "Just a pretty face." Emily has hit back at these haters in a dignified way. The model is branching out into acting and it seems like she is developing as an actor as well. Emily will reportedly next appear in the TV movie, Bright Futures, alongside Lisa Kudrow. She'll also star in the crime drama, Lying and Stealing, with Theo James. You can check out the pics here: