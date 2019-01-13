Emily Ratajkowski sure knows how to tease her fans. The model posted a cheeky topless video of her having some fun to her social media.

It is known that Emily Ratajkowski, keeps on giving her Instagram audience sexy new content! The "Welcome Home" actress and model shared a sexy Instagram story absolutely shirtless.

Reportedly Emily is usually seen modelling her swimsuit line on her Instagram, but this time around, she bared all! She showed off her tanned skin and covered her chest with just her hands. Her hair was styled down as she posed naked in front of a window. She apparently zoomed in on her face, and she appeared to wear a natural makeup application. She wore large gold earrings and zoomed in even closer to her full lips at the end of the clip. She flipped her hair around as music played in the background.

Emily has had to face flak from a few people who claim that she is just a pretty face and the model has always maintained a certain dignity while dealing with these haters. It is being reported that Emily Ratajkowdki continues to showcase that she's a feminist and activist no matter what she puts on her body. She spoke about this at length in Vogue Australia. "I don't really care if me wearing a crop top is somehow playing into some patriarchy, because it makes me feel good about myself, and I shouldn't be limited on that," the model said in Vogue Australia. "Making rules as to what a feminist should look like or wear is insane to me."

"No-one should be shaming anyone, and women especially should not be shaming other women," she continued. "I think there's a whole other level of women who are sexy and are promoting their sexiness or are comfortable with their sexinesss; they especially don't want to hear it from them." Well, we love hearing about what Emrata has to say – and seeing what she has to post!

We have to say that Emily, you go girl. You can check out the video here: