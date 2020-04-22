Emily Ratajkowski is back and is once again teasing fans by being in a state of undress. The model posted a snap of herself, in which she appears to be topless, her hands covering her modesty. The snap is quite the tease for her fans.

Emily seems to be glowing in the shot as she stares seductively at the camera. She looks positively gorgeous in the snap.

Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most sought after names in modelling. And she is quite active on Instagram, having given fans tons of snaps showing off her enviable figure.

Emily Ratajkowski has been using the social media platform to promote her swimwear line Inamorata. Her huge social media following is sure to make her huge profits, and we have to say, you go girl. Emily has been keeping herself busy with the brand.

Emily Ratajkowski does take her Inamorata brand very seriously. For instance, in the pre coronavirus self-quarantine era, the Vogue model urged her followers to get out and vote on Super Tuesday: 'A Democracy means one person, one vote, not billionaires buying elections,' she said. She added that she voted in California via absentee ballot for @berniesanders! She went on to say that for far too long the political establishment has sacrificed the interests of the people for those of corporations and billionaires.

Emily has also been using her following and her social media presence to spread a message of woman empowerment.

Emily Ratajkowski is keeping herself busy with her brand and her movie career. Although, it looks like she might be focusing her modelling career on Inamorata more than any other brand as it should be, but there is no denying that Emily is a sought after name in the world of fashion. And before you know it, she might have her own empire. You can check out the pic here: