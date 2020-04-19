Just when we thought Ratajkowski was getting back to normal, the model posted another random video to Instagram.

Now, we have to say that the video in itself is not bizarre, just a little weird. In the clip, Emily's face can be seen in close-up, bobbing and shaking. That's it. There is no more context to the video. Except, it looks like Emily is seeking skincare advice.

Perhaps the model is trying to interact with her fans while in quarantine. She looks gorgeous in the video.

Emily Ratajkowski has been using the social media platform to promote her swimwear line Inamorata. Her huge social media following is sure to make her huge profits, and we have to say, you go girl. Emily has been keeping herself busy with the brand.

Emily Ratajkowski takes her brand very seriously

Emily Ratajkowski does take her Inamorata brand very seriously. For instance, in the pre coronavirus self-quarantine era, the Vogue model urged her followers to get out and vote on Super Tuesday: 'A Democracy means one person, one vote, not billionaires buying elections,' she said.

She added that she voted in California via absentee ballot for @berniesanders! She went on to say that for far too long the political establishment has sacrificed the interests of the people for those of corporations and billionaires.

Emily has also been using her following and her social media presence to spread a message of woman empowerment. Emily Ratajkowski is keeping herself busy with her brand and her movie career.

Although it looks like she might be focusing her modelling career on Inamorata more than any other brand as it should be, there is no denying that Emily is a sought after name in the world of fashion. And before you know it, she might have her own empire. You can check out the video here: