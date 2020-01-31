Emily Ratajkowski sure isn't a slouch when it comes to plugging her brand. The gorgeous model has been using her social media to push her Inamorata line. And she very well should, if anyone can do justice to Inamorata fashion its Emily Ratajkowski.

And that is just what she did. Emily Ratajkowski apparently embraced her sultry side in a video promoting her latest lingerie line with her Inamorata brand. The 28-year-old influencer creatively used her hands to protect a bit of modesty before showing off her trim figure in a matching set online.

Emily looked incredible in a see-through polka dot one-piece which featured a plunging neckline and halter straps. Her perfectly manicured hands covered up her bare chest as she showed off smokey eyes and rosy cheeks. Emily Ratajkowski rolled around the floor wearing a pair of unbuttoned jeans to show off high-waisted briefs.

Emily looked gorgeous in the snap. She has not been shy about showing off her figure, especially when it comes to social media. She posts regularly on Instagram, recently she has been using the platform to promote her Inamorata line.

Reportedly, Emily and her husband were recently paid to vacate an expensive NYC loft they'd been living in rent-free for months. Emily looked gorgeous in the snaps, and whatever trouble she may be going through, it doesn't look like it is slowing her down.

Emily Ratajkowski has been trying to prove to the world that she is more than just a pretty face, and she has had to face a lot of criticism as well. The topless pic follows a pic she shared a photo of herself in lingerie baring her armpit hair. Along with the post, she shared that she had written an essay for Harper's Bazaar about being hyper femme and the 'women's right to choose.' The gorgeous model has also been using her platform to spread a message of woman empowerment. You can check out the video here: