Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram to post a TikTok video. The model took to the social media platform during the coronavirus quarantine and posted a video of herself getting her groove on.

The model sashayed in the video as a song played in the background. Emily moved sensuously in the video, working the camera with her sultry gaze. She was dressed in a white top and what looked like pajama bottoms. She seems to be making herself comfortable during the quarantine while also teasing her fans.

Though we don't know how many of her fans will be pleased that Emily has resorted to using TikTok. She captioned the post: A Tik Tok a day. Stay inside plz. #insideinamorata

Emily Ratajkowski seems to be taking her Inamorata brand very seriously. The post comes after the Vogue model urged her followers to get out and vote on Super Tuesday: 'A Democracy means one person, one vote, not billionaires buying elections,' she said. She added that she voted in California via absentee ballot for @berniesanders! She went on to say that for far too long the political establishment has sacrificed the interests of the people for those of corporations and billionaires.

Emily highlighted many serious issues by saying that the United States is a country with the highest incarceration rate in the world, an environmental disaster on the country's hands and millions of people in insurmountable debt who've been denied fundamental human rights like health care and education.

Emily Ratajkowski has been using the social media platform to promote her swimwear line Inamorata. Her huge social media following is sure to make her huge profits, and we have to say, you go girl. Emily has been keeping herself busy with the brand.

Emily has also been using her following and her social media presence to spread a message of woman empowerment. Emily Ratajkowski is keeping herself busy with her brand and her movie career. Although, it looks like she might be focusing her modelling career on Inamorata more than any other brand as it should be, but there is no denying that Emily is a sought after name in the world of fashion. And before you know it, she might have her own empire. You can check out the video here: