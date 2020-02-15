Emily Ratajkowski sure knows how to turn up the heat while soaking up some sun. The gorgeous model posted a video to Instagram where she showed off her enviable curves in a teeny tiny blue bikini.

Emily Ratajkowski worked the camera as she caressed her hair in the wind and gave a seductive smile. She captioned the post: That's right. All new @inamoratawoman prints AVAILABLE NOW

Sure the post was promotional, but we have to say, Emily looked gorgeous in the video. She has been working quite hard to promote her swimwear line. The model has been branching out quite a bit. First, she made a successful foray into movies with her debut opposite Ben Affleck in Gone Girl and now as a successful businesswoman.

Emily Ratajkowski has been trying to prove to the world that she is more than just a pretty face, and she has had to face a lot of criticism as well. Reportedly, Emily and her husband were recently paid to vacate an expensive NYC loft they'd been living in rent-free for months. Emily looked gorgeous in the snaps, and whatever trouble she may be going through, it doesn't look like it is slowing her down.

Emily Ratajkowski has been using the social media platform to promote her swimwear line Inamorata. Her huge social media following is sure to make her huge profits, and we have to say, you go girl. Emily has been keeping herself busy with the brand.

Emily has also been using her following and her social media presence to spread a message of woman empowerment. Emily Ratajkowski is keeping herself busy with her brand and her movie career. Although, it looks like she might be focusing her modelling career on Inamorata more than any other brand as it should be, but there is no denying that Emily is a sought after name in the world of fashion. And before you know it, she might have her own empire. You can check out the video here: