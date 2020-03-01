Emily Ratajkowski knows how to work the camera. The gorgeous model took to Instagram to show off her enviable physique and tease her assets. Emily sure knows how to tease her fans.

Reportedly, Emily Ratajkowski, stripped down to just a cropped top and panties after modeling a new swimsuit for her brand Inamorata. In a retro looking snap, the Blurred Lines model seemed to be down on her knees, leaning onto a bright orange couch.

With her derriere turned toward the camera, Ratajkowski looked over her right shoulder and flashed a sexy look toward the camera.

Emily seems to have gotten a hang of capitalising her Instagram followers to benefit her brand. Emily Ratajkowski sure seems to be working hard, networking and getting her business off the ground. The model has been branching out quite a bit. First, she made a successful foray into movies with her debut opposite Ben Affleck in Gone Girl and now as a successful businesswoman.

Emily Ratajkowski has been trying to prove to the world that she is more than just a pretty face, and she has had to face a lot of criticism as well. Reportedly, Emily and her husband were recently paid to vacate an expensive NYC loft they'd been living in rent-free for months. Emily looked gorgeous in the snaps, and whatever trouble she may be going through, it doesn't look like it is slowing her down.

Emily Ratajkowski has been using the social media platform to promote her swimwear line Inamorata. Her huge social media following is sure to make her huge profits, and we have to say, you go girl. Emily has been keeping herself busy with the brand. You can check out the pic here: