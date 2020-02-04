Emily Ratajkowski took a break from promoting her Inamorata line and posted a selfie of herself chilling in her underwear and not much else. The gorgeous model posted a snap of herself in a cosy full-sleeved tee and underwear.

Emily looked gorgeous in the snap. In the snap, she can be seen posing on top of a bathtub while being flanked by two windows that seem to light up the room. Reportedly, Emily and her husband were recently paid to vacate an expensive NYC loft they'd been living in rent-free for months. Emily looked gorgeous in the snaps, and whatever trouble she may be going through, it doesn't look like it is slowing her down.

Emily Ratajkowski has been using the social media platform to promote her swimwear line Inamorata. Emily has been keeping herself busy with the brand. The model has also been trying her hand at acting. And we have to say that she is making quite a lot of progress. The beauty started with small roles, like her part in the movie adaptation "Gone Girl" but she has gone on to sink her teeth into much meatier roles since. She also seems to be tasting success with her Inamorata brand.

Emily Ratajkowski has been trying to prove to the world that she is more than just a pretty face, and she has had to face a lot of criticism as well. The topless pic follows a pic she shared a photo of herself in lingerie baring her armpit hair. Along with the post, she shared that she had written an essay for Harper's Bazaar about being hyper femme and the 'women's right to choose.' You can check out the pic here: