Emily Ratajkowski sure seems to be busy with her Inamorata line. The gorgeous model is using her Instagram a lot to push her fledgling brand. Reportedly, she debuted her Inamorata swimwear line in November 2017 and expanded the collection to include bras, tanks, and underwear in 2019.

Apparently, Emily Ratajkowski is set to unveil her latest line of lingerie, as teased in a racy set of skin-baring snaps posted by the social media star. One cheeky pic, posted to the brand's Instagram account, showed the 28-year-old lowering her jeans to expose her thong-clad derriere.

Emily looked gorgeous in the snap. She has not been shy about showing off her figure, especially when it comes to social media. She posts regularly on Instagram, recently she has been using the platform to promote her Inamorata line.

Reportedly, Emily and her husband were recently paid to vacate an expensive NYC loft they'd been living in rent-free for months. Emily looked gorgeous in the snaps, and whatever trouble she may be going through, it doesn't look like it is slowing her down.

The topless pic follows a pic she shared a photo of herself in lingerie baring her armpit hair. Along with the post, she shared that she had written an essay for Harper's Bazaar about being hyper femme and the 'women's right to choose.' You can check out the pics here: