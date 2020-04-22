Emily Ratajkowski has been using Instagram for quite a while now. And has quite the following on the social media platform to show for it. She has teased her fans with many a risqué display of skin. And so we will be taking a look at one of her earlier posts.

In this particular clip. Emily can be seen rocking a black dress while she shows off her derrière. She can be seen posing on a boat as it is moving. Emily looks gorgeous in the clip.

Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most sought after names in modelling. And she is quite active on Instagram, having given fans tons of snaps showing off her enviable figure.

Emily Ratajkowski uses social media to promote her swimwear line

Emily Ratajkowski has been using the social media platform to promote her swimwear line Inamorata. Her huge social media following is sure to make her huge profits, and we have to say, you go girl. Emily has been keeping herself busy with the brand.

Emily Ratajkowski does take her Inamorata brand very seriously. For instance, in the pre coronavirus self-quarantine era, the Vogue model urged her followers to get out and vote on Super Tuesday: 'A Democracy means one person, one vote, not billionaires buying elections,' she said. She added that she voted in California via absentee ballot for @berniesanders! She went on to say that for far too long the political establishment has sacrificed the interests of the people for those of corporations and billionaires.

Emily has also been using her following and her social media presence to spread a message of woman empowerment.

Emily Ratajkowski is keeping herself busy with her brand and her movie career. Although, it looks like she might be focusing her modelling career on Inamorata more than any other brand as it should be, there is no denying that Emily is a sought after name in the world of fashion. And before you know it, she might have her own empire. You can check out the video here: