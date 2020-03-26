Emily Ratajkowski posted a throwback snap to tease her fans during the coronavirus quarantine. In the snap, Emily can be seen rocking some stylish underwear. She can be seen gaxing at the camera, with her derriere on full display.

She can be seen wearing a grey crop top and what looks like a sports bra underneath. We have to say, Emily does look gorgeous in the snap. She captioned the post: I had completely forgotten about this pic of me in my old loft in DTLA. What a crazy 2 and a half years it's been

It looks the quarantine has the beautiful model reeminiscing about simpler times. Emily seems to be getting quite active on Instagram during the quarantine. She even went as far as to post a TikTok video of herself on the social media platform. Though her recent posts haven't been about her brand Inamorata, she is still working hard, teasing her fans and keeping her page active with posts.

Emily Ratajkowski does take her Inamorata brand very seriously. For instance, in the pre coronavirus self-quarantine era, the Vogue model urged her followers to get out and vote on Super Tuesday: 'A Democracy means one person, one vote, not billionaires buying elections,' she said. She added that she voted in California via absentee ballot for @berniesanders! She went on to say that for far too long the political establishment has sacrificed the interests of the people for those of corporations and billionaires.

Emily highlighted many serious issues by saying that the United States is a country with the highest incarceration rate in the world, an environmental disaster on the country's hands and millions of people in insurmountable debt who've been denied fundamental human rights like health care and education.

Emily Ratajkowski has been using the social media platform to promote her swimwear line Inamorata. Her huge social media following is sure to make her huge profits, and we have to say, you go girl. Emily has been keeping herself busy with the brand.

Emily has also been using her following and her social media presence to spread a message of woman empowerment. Emily Ratajkowski is keeping herself busy with her brand and her movie career. Although, it looks like she might be focusing her modelling career on Inamorata more than any other brand as it should be, but there is no denying that Emily is a sought after name in the world of fashion. And before you know it, she might have her own empire. You can check out the pic here: