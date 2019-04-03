Emily Ratajkowski knows how to flaunt her figure. The model showed off her curves in a new photoshoot for Instagram.

The model was shooting for her swimwear line Inamorata and we have to say that Emily sure does make bikinis look good. The model showed off an extremely skimpy swimsuit for the shoot.

Emily Ratajkowski just proved again that she's the sexiest bikini model in the game with another stunning Instagram shoot. Apparently, in the video, she tousles her hair and looks over her shoulder at the camera, and she's gorgeous and you can't see what the bikini top looks like, but it appears similar to others in her swimwear repertoire: a simple shelf tank with a halter neck.

Now, Emily looks gorgeous in the bikini and as expected not everyone Is a fan of the model. Emily has previously been accused of being only a pretty face by haters and she has dealt with the criticism by clapping back at them. She reportedly spoke out about that misogyny in an interview with Vogue Australia.

"The only argument that I think is sort of interesting is the conversation that somehow I'm playing into a patriarchal society by looking the way I look and capitalising [sic] on my sexiness," she told the mag. "But I don't really care if me wearing a crop top is somehow playing into some patriarchy, because it makes me feel good about myself, and I shouldn't be limited on that. Making rules as to what a feminist should look like or wear is insane to me."

The model was recently called out because her husband was apparently living rent-free in New York City. Though the accusations may have some merit to it, Emily is not letting anything slow her down. You can check out the video here: