Emily Ratajkowski doesn't seem to be bothered by the people who are targeting her husband for living rent free in New York City, one of the most expensive cities in the world.

Reportedly she and husband Sebastian Bear McClard have been under fire for living rent-free in NYC.

Apparently, Emily Ratajkowski doesn't seem to care what people think as she posted a video of herself in a tiny bikini having fun. Apparently, in a saucy video, the Insta-famous model relaxed by what appeared to be a poolside bar as she showed off her figure and her tiny torso which was criss-crossed with dark string and her tiny bikini barely covered her impressive assets.

Emily captioned the post, 'WISH THIS WAS RN'.

Emily however, will not have people attacking her husband, she reportedly furiously defended under-fire husband Sebastian Bear-McClard amid claims he is living rent free in an upmarket New York apartment thanks to a legal loophole.

It is being reported that the independent film producer, has been accused of using a 'loophole meant to protect struggling artists' to avoid paying rent, according to The New York Post.

Emily Ratajkowski took to Twitter, and unrepentantly Ratajkowski insisted her 38-year old husband is 'fighting the good fight' by not paying the $5,000 per-month demanded for their loft conversion in trendy upper-class neighborhood Noho.

'People thinking he's rich is real nice but not based in fact,' she wrote. 'He was raised in the neighborhood he lives in now, both of his parents are artists who were priced out of their homes in downtown New York.'

She added: 'I moved in [with] him a year ago. I'm proud he's fighting the good fight against a real estate conglomerate that bought the building he lives in for 40 million and has continued to spread misinformation on its tenants in order to profit.'

You can check out the pics here: