Emily Ratajkowski's millions of Instagram followers were in for a treat when the acclaimed model shared an incredibly revealing shot of herself on her social media account.

The latest Instagram picture of Emily Ratajkowski shows the 27-year-old model in black pinstripe trousers. The matching jacket is wide open and it is clear that the actress has not worn anything underneath.

As of writing this, the braless picture of Emily Ratajkowski has received over 373,000 likes with over a thousand comments on Instagram. Several of her fans have appreciated her look and the amazing shot which was clicked by a talented photographer.

The comment box of Emily Ratajkowski's Instagram handle is filled with comments like, "a very gorgeous super model at work," "smoking hot ... love you," "really wonderful," and others.

Over the last couple of months, Emily Ratajkowski's pictures have shown to her fans that she maintains her body by following a perfect regime. During her previous conversation with Harpers Bazaar via LiveStrong, Emily revealed her diet plans

As per the website, the 27-year-old Emily Ratajkowski has a healthy appetite that consists of several small meals. For breakfast, Emily opts for a bowl of oatmeal and a cup of green tea.

"Every day I go to Blacktop Coffee and get this pastry called kouign-amann with my black coffee," Emily said.

Emily Ratajkowski's lunch is healthier as she opts for a salad or a sandwich. But if the model is on the set, she will have catering.

"Dinner is my time to be social and catch up with people," Ratajkowski stated while talking about her dinner plans. "I love this Italian restaurant downtown called Bestia. It's kind of fun, and they have good cocktails and wine."

In professional endeavour, Emily Ratajkowski was last seen in the 2018 thriller drama film, Welcome Home. It was directed by George Ratliff on a screenplay written by David Levinson. Along with Emily, the film starred Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul and the film followed the story of a couple who tries to solve their personal problems with a romantic getaway to Italy and that's where the problem starts in their lives.