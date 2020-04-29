Emily Ratajkowski is a stunner and she knows it. The model has built quite a following on Instagram with her sizzling snaps. And we'll be taking a look at just one of those posts that contributed to Emily's popularity on the social media platform.

In this particular snap, Emily appears to be topless, straddling and covering her assets with her arm as she poses before a pool.

We have to say, Emily looks gorgeous in the snap. She seems to be gazing seductively at the camera. She accessorised her look with a beautiful necklace and a bracelet on her wrist as well as earrings and rings in her fingers. She wore nothing more than a skimpy bikini bottom in the snap.

Emily Ratajkowski has been using the social media platform to promote her swimwear line Inamorata. Her huge social media following is sure to make her huge profits, and we have to say, you go girl. Emily has been keeping herself busy with the brand.

Emily Ratajkowski does take her Inamorata brand very seriously. For instance, in the pre coronavirus self-quarantine era, the Vogue model urged her followers to get out and vote on Super Tuesday: 'A Democracy means one person, one vote, not billionaires buying elections,' she said. She added that she voted in California via absentee ballot for @berniesanders! She went on to say that for far too long the political establishment has sacrificed the interests of the people for those of corporations and billionaires.

Emily has also been using her following and her social media presence to spread a message of woman empowerment.

Emily Ratajkowski is keeping herself busy with her brand and her movie career. Although it looks like she might be focusing her modelling career on Inamorata more than any other brand as it should be, there is no denying that Emily is a sought after name in the world of fashion. And before you know it, she might have her own empire. You can check out the pic here: