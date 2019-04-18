Emily Ratajkowski sure knows how to work out with her figure. The model took to Instagram and posted a snap of herself in what appeared to be white jeans and not much else. The stunner covered her bare chest with her arms and turned to the camera with a sultry sun-kissed smolder.

Emily knows how to turn up the heat. And speaking of heat the model recently partnered up with BABE Rosé. The company took her on as their first ever Chief Taste Officer. Since Ratajkowski is a good friend of Ostrovsky, who was a witness to her secret courthouse wedding to film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, the collaboration was a no-brainer.

Reportedly, in addition to appearing in the brand's newest ad campaign, Ratajkowski's role as Chief Taste Officer will include helping with creative consulting and marketing insights, and providing brand awareness and visibility. The model has over 22 million Instagram followers, so visibility might not be much of a problem.

Emily Ratajkowski is keeping busy with her modelling work as well as her foray into acting, the beauty has had a handful of roles in the past, but nothing that stood out. But it looks like she is slowly working on her acting chops and working her way up the Hollywood ladder.

Emily was recently criticized for sharing a picture of herself with a fuller-figured friend that had people up in arms about Emily and her fat-shaming. The gorgeous model clapped back at haters with dignity, saying: "All these haters are crazy. Just because you're used to seeing one body type on the internet doesn't mean that that's the only kind that should be considered "beautiful."

Emily should add being a brand ambassador for body positivity to her credit as well. You can check out the video here: