https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/729766/get-know-emily-ratajkowski.jpg

IBTimes IN

Related

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her derriere in some gorgeous swimwear in new snap [Photo]

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her enviable figure and teases her assets in new snap [Photo]

Emily Ratajkowski teases her assets in sizzling red dress [Video]

Emily Ratajkowski goes braless and teases her assets in a gorgeous black dress [Photo]

Emily Ratajkowski isn't leaving any stone unturned when it comes to promoting her brand Inamorata, especially when it comes to Instagram. The model shared a naughty clip of herself to her Inamorata account.

Emily Ratajkowski was apparently modelling some of the items from her own lingerie in the sizzling clip. And we have to say, she does look gorgeous in the clip. The cover girl was dancing around as she called the rust colored lace bra and undies 'sexy and supportive.'

There was no music playing as she moved her hips then showed off her generous backside and flipped her hair. Her abs looked very strong and her waistline was tiny as she looked to be in the best shape of her life.

This comes after the Vogue model urged her followers to get out and vote on Super Tuesday: 'A Democracy means one person, one vote, not billionaires buying elections,' she said. She added that she voted in California via absentee ballot for @berniesanders! She went on to say that for far too long the political establishment has sacrificed the interests of the people for those of corporations and billionaires.

Emily highlighted many serious issues by saying that the United States is a country with the highest incarceration rate in the world, an environmental disaster on the country's hands and millions of people in insurmountable debt who've been denied fundamental human rights like health care and education.

Emily Ratajkowski has been using the social media platform to promote her swimwear line Inamorata. Her huge social media following is sure to make her huge profits, and we have to say, you go girl. Emily has been keeping herself busy with the brand.

Emily has also been using her following and her social media presence to spread a message of woman empowerment. Emily Ratajkowski is keeping herself busy with her brand and her movie career. Although, it looks like she might be focusing her modelling career on Inamorata more than any other brand as it should be, but there is no denying that Emily is a sought after name in the world of fashion. And before you know it, she might have her own empire. You can check out the video here: