Emily Ratajkowski isn't slowing things down on Instagram. Perhaps, since it is uncertain when the lockdown might end, she wants to keep the momentum of her social media going. The model took to the social media platform and posted a set of snaps. In the pics, Emily can be seen modelling a new range of clothes from her Inamorata line.

Emily seems to be hiding her face in all the snaps. Perhaps to keep the focus on the pieces she is modelling.

In the first snap, Emily can be seen showing off her svelte figure in a gorgeous top and bikini bottom. In another, half her face is hidden it she is seen showing off a patterned top. While in another, Emily's back is to the camera as she seems to be removing an article of clothing.

Emily Ratajkowski has been keeping herself busy on Instagram. The model is known to post quite the risqué snaps to the social media platform. Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most sought after names in modelling. And she is quite active on Instagram, having given fans tons of snaps showing off her enviable figure.

Emily Ratajkowski has been using the social media platform to promote her swimwear line Inamorata. Her huge social media following is sure to make her huge profits, and we have to say, you go girl. Emily has been keeping herself busy with the brand.

Emily Ratajkowski does take her Inamorata brand very seriously. For instance, in the pre coronavirus self-quarantine era, the Vogue model urged her followers to get out and vote on Super Tuesday: 'A Democracy means one person, one vote, not billionaires buying elections,' she said. She added that she voted in California via absentee ballot for @berniesanders! She went on to say that for far too long the political establishment has sacrificed the interests of the people for those of corporations and billionaires.

Emily has also been using her following and her social media presence to spread a message of woman empowerment.

Emily Ratajkowski is keeping herself busy with her brand and her movie career. Although it looks like she might be focusing her modelling career on Inamorata more than any other brand as it should be, there is no denying that Emily is a sought after name in the world of fashion. And before you know it, she might have her own empire. You can check out the pics here: