Emilia Clarke is mighty upset and wishes she could undo this particular mistake that she made during filming the last season of Game of Thrones. Apparently, the actress has been kicking herself for not picking up a memento after wrapping up HBO's Game of Thrones and it certainly is something we can relate to!

In an interview with Variety magazine, as Emilia became the cover star, she spoke about how she is annoyed at herself for not snagging a memento from the sets. She said, "I didn't take anything from the set and I deeply regret it and I'm very annoyed and I'm really hoping that the showrunners will give me a dragon egg. Having it come to its final moment feels utterly surreal and completely bizarre and so much life has happened in the ten years...At first, it was an existential crisis. Who am I? Where are my dragons?" she said. "It felt really deeply emotional... You saw everyone's truthful fragility as it ended... When it did finally end, it broke every one."

Further, in her interview, Emilia, the Mother of Dragons, admitted that the show changed her life completely and for the better. It managed to save her from her own self! She quoted, "Daenerys really saved my life because it puts you in quite the headspace when you've had a brain injury. Walking in her shoes, I just put so much more into each season because it really was life or death and I felt so powerfully like she was saving me it was like I couldn't see anything else, I could only see her,"

The finale of Game of Thrones was very emotional for fans and even the actors. Since the main leads did dedicate a decade of their lives to the show, it wasn't an easy goodbye. Many of them were left in tears and Kit Harington even enrolled himself for therapy as a post-effect of the show.

Taking to Instagram as Clarke big farewell to her role as Daenerys Targaryen, she wrote, "Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me," and continued, "The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I've sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we've flown."